WA News Break - December 13

All the latest WA news headlines.

Latest

1:24

Competition cancelled at Margaret River Pro 
2:04

Shark attacks spark debate on how to protect swimmers
0:52

Former Docker who collapsed on field gets medical all-clear
1:36

Big changes to Lotto ahead for more winning chances
3:41

Two surfers recovering from shark attacks
0:20

Adelaide hosts 2018 Special Olympics
0:32

Fatal road accident
0:17

Puppy stolen on Mornington Peninsula

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'