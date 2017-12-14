Alabama's big election: Yahoo Newsroom reacts

“All you have to do is vote, folks. That’s how we change things.” “Trump’s choking on his Big Mac about now.” Yahoo Newsroom readers shared some strong opinions about the fierce battle that resulted in Democrat Doug Jones defeating Republican Roy Moore in Alabama’s special election for the U.S. Senate.

President Trump had thrown his full support behind Moore, who was recently accused of pursuing inappropriate relationships with teenage girls while he was an adult. But Trump took to Twitter to say, “Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard-fought victory.” Jones shocked the country, and many Yahoo readers, by defeating Moore. One reader wrote, “I’m utterly shocked. Happy. But in shock.”

