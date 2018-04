Meet the real-life Peter 'Parkour' - the student with an incredible talent for JUMPING like a superhero. Dexton Crutchfield, 20, can leap on top of a 6ft vending machine from a standstill and can bound over a car with ease. His incredible viral videos show him leapfrogging over a standing couple in a supermarket - with room to spare - and clearing an entire 23ft wide road.