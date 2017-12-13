Man builds impressive scale model of HMS Ark Royal

It weighs 85kg and measures more than 12ft in length Modeller Dave Fortey of Falmouth, had finished a huge radio controlled scale model of the former flagship aircraft carrier HMS Ark Royal, but said he will never make anything so big again. The incredible 12.5ft long model, which weighs 85kg, will be officially publicly unveiled at the London Model Engineering Exhibition at Alexandra Palace next month. Not only does it contain replicas of planes, helicopters, towing vehicles and fire extinguishers, but it also features rust and weathering, scorch marks on the flight decks and smudges and marks on the aircraft. Mr Fortey began the work in 1992, after leaving the Royal Navy, undertaking painstaking research to make sure every inch of the model was correct and to scale.