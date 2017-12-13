Thugs rob jewellers and batter staff with hammer

This is the shocking moment a gang of armed thugs burst into a jewellers and battered a shop worker with a HAMMER during an audacious £250,000 heist. Dramatic CCTV shows the robbers storming into the store in broad daylight after one of them posed as a customer in order to trick staff into opening the door. The five masked yobs then rushed into the SP Green in Birmingham's historic Jewellery Quarter and start pocketing items worth thousands from display cabinets. Gang member Owen Richardson,21, can be seen violently lashing out with the hammer as he repeatedly attacks a member of staff, who cowers on the floor.