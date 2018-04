The Lilac Fire had burned around 4,100 acres and was at 92 percent containment on Tuesday, December 12. This video shows the blaze in Bonsall, California, on December 11.The wildfire reportedly destroyed 151 structures and damaged 56 others. NBC San Diego reported that evacuated residents were being allowed back to their neighborhoods, while rebuilding permit fees would be waived. Credit: Instagram/kokoum_asf via Storyful