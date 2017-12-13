The Weather Network's 'Storm Hunters' Narrowly Avoid Being Hit by a Car in Snowy Ontario

Two “Storm Hunters” from The Weather Network captured the moment they narrowly missed being hit by a car that lost control in the snowy streets of Shakespeare, Ontario, during a Facebook livestream on December 12.The driver bumped into and knocked down a pole right where Mark Robinson and Jaclyn Whittal had been standing moments earlier. No one was injured, but the porch of the shop suffered some damage.The Weather Network reported slick roads and forecast snowfall totals between 6 to 12 inches or more for the area going into Wednesday. Credit: The Weather Network via Storyful