This is the dramatic moment a 60-year-old fought off a furious LEOPARD with his bare hands. Footage shot by terrified locals shows the huge animal trying to overpower the man, clamping its jaws around his arms and its paws on his shoulders. He struggles to fight it away before kicking it away after it forced him to the ground. The wild animal went on to attack a neighbour and then a 50-year-old woman who was sunbathing outside her home.