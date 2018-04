California’s Thomas Fire continued to grow overnight, having torched 234,200 acres by Tuesday, December 12. The fire stood at 20 percent contained.As many as 900 buildings have been destroyed and thousands more in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties were threatened, a news report said. Thousands have been evacuated since the fire started burning a week ago.The wildfire became the fifth largest in state history on Sunday. Credit: Cal Fire via Storyful