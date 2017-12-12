Cheerleader helps amputees after losing both legs

A former cheerleader has devoted her life to helping amputees after losing both her legs to a rare genetic condition - which made her heart stop 78 TIMES. Glam Nicole Grehn, 27, says she's happier than she ever and wouldn't trade her legs back "for anything", sharing defiant snaps of her in in bikini while wearing prosthetics. The brave 27-year-old was left on the brink of death when she collapsed out of the blue at a gas station and went into cardiac arrest.