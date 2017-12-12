Millionaire holds competition to win his mansion

A millionaire is holding a competition to give away his £2.3m mansion for £10.50 a ticket - complete with Rolls Royce, stocked wine cellar, gardener and housekeeper. The four-bedroom hideaway is surrounded by a ten acre landscaped garden, three-hole golf green, leisure complex with a pool and gym and a granny flat. The seller wants to walk away with just a handful of personal possessions - so is also chucking in all the furniture, hundreds of bottles of wine and all the white goods.