Juanes Performs 'Es Tarde'

The 25-time Grammy Award winner performs a song from his album 'Mis Planes Son Amarte.'

Latest

12:09

News Break - March 29
2:03

Weinstein's assistant speaks out
0:27

No Internet for Assange
1:01

Supermarket price wars
1:07

Queensland Premier snubbed
0:29

Light plane crash tragedy
0:26

Two critical after Sydney house fire
0:20

Facebook redesigns settings

Featured

0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'