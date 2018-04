Heavy rainfall flooded the streets of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, December 11, disrupting local bus services and making commutes difficult due to fallen trees.This video shows swamped cars along Jl Adityawarman, a street in South Jakarta. According to a report from The Jakarta Post, floodwaters about 3.3 feet (1 meter) deep prevented vehicles from using the road. Credit: Twitter/haryoks via Storyful