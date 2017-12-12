Trump Supporters Confronted After 'Calling Five-Year-Old Girl a Terrorist'

A Palestinian-American family filmed the moment they confronted a group of Donald Trump supporters after one man allegedly called their 5-year-old cousin “a terrorist”.Rawan Yasin shared the video on her Twitter account after the dramatic encounter with the man and two women on a street in Los Angeles. The argument erupted after Yasin’s family attended a pro-Palestine demonstration nearby. The protest was organised after the American President’s decision to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel last week.In the video, Yasin approaches a man, wearing shorts with the pattern of the American flag, who is standing next to a parked car and states: “You called my 5-year-old cousin a terrorist,” to which he responds, “Looks like one. It doesn’t matter what age you are.” Meanwhile, a woman wearing a pink “Donald Trump: Make America Great Again” T-shirt can be seen also filming the exchange with Yasin on her phone. Yasin repeats, “You’re calling a 5-year-old a terrorist" to which the woman filming responds, “But this is America, we can say whatever we want. Freedom of speech.”The man in the video was later identified as Trump supporter Johnny Turano, who goes by the nickname “Based Spartan,” Raw Story reported, while the woman filming Yasin was reportedly his daughter Bianca, a social work student at California State University, Fullerton. In the video, Yasin’s cousin is seen holding a “Dump Trump” placard. Turano, a single father from La Puente, California, has previously described alt-left protesters as “cowards”, before distancing himself from the alt-right completely, Vanguard reported. Credit: Twitter/Rawan Yasin via Storyful