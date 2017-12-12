Supporters Celebrate as Ukraine Opposition Leader Saakashvili Released By Court

Ukrainian opposition figure Mikheil Saakashvili was set free by a district court on Monday, December 12, following his arrest a week earlier for allegedly trying to topple the country’s president.The former Georgian president was released after a judge turned down the prosecutors’ request to place him under house arrest, according to Reuters. He left the court greeted by a crowd of supporters and journalists gathered outside, giving a speech before marching with them to his house two blocks away.Authorities arrested Saakashvili on Friday on claims of “alleged criminal conspiracy”, Kyiv Post reported. Over the weekend and on Monday, supporters rallied across Kiev to demand his release and for the impeachment of president Petro Poroshenko, whom Saakashvili has accused of widespread corruption.The video shows supporters gathered outside the court house and marching with Saakashvili, stopping midway as he gave a speech. Credit: Yuriy Derevyanko via Storyful