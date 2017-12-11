Young Boy 'Commands' Navy Warship for a Day as Part of Make-A-Wish Operation

The Royal Australian Navy, Australian Federal Police and Make-A-Wish Australia joined forced over December 9 and 10 to grant a 12-year-old boy’s spectacular wish.Daniel, who felt a special connection with emergency services and armed forces because he was born on Anzac Day, wanted to “ride in a police car, fly in a helicopter and head out to sea on a battleship,” according to the navy.His prayer was answered as navy and police flew him in a helicopter to the HMAS Creswell base in Jervis Bay, New South Wales, where he spent the night. Daniel then boarded the HMAS Hobart, where he took command of the guided missile destroyer for a day as part of “Operation Kingsman.”Make-A-Wish Australia has granted wishes to sick children and teenagers since 1985, according to its website. Credit: Royal Australian Navy via Storyful