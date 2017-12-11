News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Young Boy 'Commands' Navy Warship for a Day as Part of Make-A-Wish Operation

The Royal Australian Navy, Australian Federal Police and Make-A-Wish Australia joined forced over December 9 and 10 to grant a 12-year-old boy’s spectacular wish.Daniel, who felt a special connection with emergency services and armed forces because he was born on Anzac Day, wanted to “ride in a police car, fly in a helicopter and head out to sea on a battleship,” according to the navy.His prayer was answered as navy and police flew him in a helicopter to the HMAS Creswell base in Jervis Bay, New South Wales, where he spent the night. Daniel then boarded the HMAS Hobart, where he took command of the guided missile destroyer for a day as part of “Operation Kingsman.”Make-A-Wish Australia has granted wishes to sick children and teenagers since 1985, according to its website. Credit: Royal Australian Navy via Storyful

Latest

0422_1800_per_ad
1:57

State government urging drivers to take responsibility
0422_1800_per_sharks
1:28

McGowan brushes aside calls to protect WA beaches
0422_1800_per_lightning
1:43

Lightning storm leaves thousands without power
0422_1800_per_meningococcal
2:14

Perth father's shocking meningococcal scare
0422_1800_qld_teachers
1:41

Competency tests reveal Queensland's teachers top the country
0422_1800_qld_bills
1:34

Power bills woes for Queenslanders
0422_1800_qld_crash
1:40

Police investigating death of juveniles in horrific crash
0422_1800_qld_petrol
2:03

Fuel prices continue on a high

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym