Lake-Effect Snow Creates Whiteout Conditions During Buffalo Bills Game

A band of lake-effect snow did not deter Buffalo Bills fans from cheering on their team at New Era Field on Sunday, December 10. The National Weather Service predicted up to 18 inches of snow could fall around the Buffalo area.The storm could generate one to two inches of snow per hour, the weather service said. A second band had set up off Lake Ontario near Watertown that could drop up to one foot of snow.Images from inside the stadium show whiteout conditions. Credit: Instagram/AJ Mussachio via Storyful