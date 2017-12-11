Near Collision as Car Turns Into Oncoming Traffic Near Woolloomooloo, Sydney

A motorist narrowly avoided a head-on collision near Woolloomooloo, Sydney, on December 7 after another driver turned into the wrong lane and into oncoming traffic.Shane Adams was driving down Cowper Wharf Rd on Thursday and was about to turn onto Sir John Crescent when another vehicle appeared from around the corner and almost smashed into the front of him. At the last second, the other driver swerved out of the way. The incident was caught on his dash cam. Credit: Shane Adams via Storyful