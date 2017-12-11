Londoners Go Sledding on Primrose Hill as Amber Snow Warning Continues

The UK Met Office issued an amber warning for heavy snowfall in parts of Wales, the Midlands and parts of Northern and Eastern England on Sunday, December 10, following an overnight dip in temperatures.The Met Office also issued a yellow severe weather warning for ice, warning that road, rail and air travel delays were likely.This footage shows people sledding in Primrose Hill, London, on Sunday morning. Credit: Twitter/Leonor Goncalves via Storyful