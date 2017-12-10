Thousands Line Out In Paris to See Johnny Hallyday's Funeral Procession

Crowds lined the streets of Paris on December 9 to bid farewell to French rock star Johnny Hallyday. A funeral cortege led by police officers on motorcycles accompanied a hearse down the Champs Elysees to a ceremony at the Madeleine church.Earlier in the day, hundreds of bikers paraded through Paris in memory of the singer, and President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Hallyday in a eulogy at the church.This footage shows Hallyday’s cortege passing along Avenue Foch as crowds cheer, before coming to the Arc de Triomphe. Credit: Instagram/mickael.viaud via Storyful