Marines Join the Fight Against California's Lilac Fire

The Lilac Fire, one of several fires burning in California, had gown to 4,100 acres and was only 15 percent contained on Friday evening, December 8.Evacuation orders remained in place as the fire threatened about 1,500 homes. More then 100 structures had already been destroyed or damaged, Cal Fire reported.US Marines based at Camp Pendleton joined the fight on that day using helicopters to ferry water to the blaze.On Friday, President Donald Trump approved a disaster relief plan in response to the six wildfires burning in Southern California after California Governor Jerry Brown already declared a state of emergency. Credit: DVIDS via Storyful