Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Protest Jerusalem Decision in Times Square

Demonstrators gathered in New York City’s Times Square on December 8 to protest the decision by US President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, calling on him not to move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.Many of the protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted against the “occupation” of Palestinian territories. Groups of Muslim men took part in prayers at the edge of the main crowd. Across the street, a small group of pro-Israel counter-protesters waved Israeli flags. Credit: Rob McDonagh via Storyful