Man Arrested After Yelling N-Word Repeatedly on Campus in Virginia

A man was reported to have been arrested twice for trespassing after an incident in which he yelled the N-word and held aloft placards with racist messages on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University on December 7.The man, named in multiple reports as 27-year-old Tyler Lloyd of Chesterfield, was first arrested after he refused to leave the campus when asked to do so by campus police. He had been standing in an open area of campus with a sign that read, “2018 New Year’s Resolution for Black Guys – Prevent [N-word] Moments.”One man was seen trying to drown him out by playing the trombone over him.Lloyd came back to the campus later in the day with a different placard, which read, “Why is it that only students have FREEDOM here,” according to reports. He was arrested for trespassing.The first video shows part of the earlier incident; the second shows the arrest. Credit: YouTube/Noah McKinney via Storyful

