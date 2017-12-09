Atlanta Area Sees Heavy Snowfall

Schools in the metro Atlanta area were closing early on Friday, December 8, as a rare winter storm barreled across the Deep South, bringing a heavy snowfall across the region. This video was shot in Pine Lake, Georgia, east of the city.Wintry weather extended from coastal Texas to the northeast, across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolina-Tennessee mountains and into Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic region and New England. The further west areas had as much as five inches in parts, but the snow began to taper off in the morning as the storm continued to the northeast. Credit: KC Wildmoon via Storyful