Pakistanis March in Islamabad to Protest Trump's Jerusalem Decision

Renewed protests over the US’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital erupted in several Muslim-majority countries on Friday, December 8. In Pakistan, a rally organized by the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami party got underway in Islamabad.US President Donald Trump has drawn condemnation from international leaders over his decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, a city until now not internationally recognized as under Israel’s sovereignty. The move has sparked worldwide protests since Thursday and heavy clashes in the West Bank.Protesters in Islamabad called for Jerusalem to become the capital of a Palestinian state. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas responded to news of the US declaration, calling Jerusalem the “eternal capital of the State of Palestine”, while Hamas called on Palestinians to stage a new intifada – meaning uprising. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful