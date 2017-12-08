News

Major highway pileup in Michigan

ABC News' David Muir reports the stories people are buzzing about.

Latest

0403_0500_nat_bullshark
3:20

Teen hauls in 3.28m bull shark
0403_0500_nat_newsbreak
14:02

News Break - April 3
0403_0500_nat_hamburglar
1:22

Real life 'hamburglar'
0403_0500_nat_cosby
1:38

Bill Cosby back in court
0403_0500_nat_winniemandela
1:25

Winnie Mandikizela-Mandela dies
0403_0500_nat_boycottenergy
1:14

National energy plan boycott
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0403_0500_nat_qldweather
1:48

Wild weather warning for North Queensland

Featured

0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
