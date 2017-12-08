Bushfire Burns Through Thousands of Hectares Near Port Macquarie

A bushfire raged out of control near Port Macquarie in New South Wales, as helicopters assisted firefighting efforts by dropping water on the blaze on Thursday, December 6.By Friday morning, the fire was headed in a northeasterly direction, the Port News reported. At about 9 am, the NSW Rural Fire Service said they were working to strengthen containment lines and urged local residents to stay up to date. Credit: NSW Rural Fire Service – Mid Coast District via Storyful