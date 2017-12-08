Despite Lilac Fire Evacuation Notice, Shaka Just Wants to Play Fetch

The wind-fueled Lilac Fire burned more than 500 acres and destroyed several buildings in Vista, California, on Thursday, December 7. Despite the mandatory evacuation notice, Labrador retriever Shaka just wanted to play fetch.Instagram user zenleegaming posted several videos of the fire near his Gopher Canyon Road home. He was ordered to evacuate and even told his dogs to pack their bones.According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, all homes within the area bound by West Lilac Road, Interstate 15, Gopher Canyon Road and East Vista Way had to be evacuated. The fire destroyed five structures and more than 1,000 homes were threatened, the report said. Credit: Instagram/zenleegaming via Storyful