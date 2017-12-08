Thomas Fire Darkens Blue Skies Over Ventura County

Smoke from the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, California, obscured blue skies with grey and orange hues on December 7.Jeremiah Byerley of Ojai Valley Electric Cyclists shot this video as he was leaving Ojai along State Route 101. As of December 7, reports from the National Weather Service said the town had been spared by the fire.The Thomas Fire was the largest of four burning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties that day. A CalFire report issued at 10am on December 7 said the fire was spread across 96,000 acres and just 5 percent contained, with more than 2,500 personnel working against the blaze. It had already destroyed 73 homes and 18 other buildings, and was threatening around 15,000 others, officials said. Credit: Jeremiah Byerley/ojaielectriccyclists.com via Storyful