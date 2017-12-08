Man Demonstrates How to Cook Bison Balls

When family man David Freiheit prepared and cooked bison balls for dinner, AKA. bison prairie oysters, he and his wife were pleasantly surprised by their delicious taste.Speaking to Storyful about the dish, David said: “Anybody who has been watching my YouTube channel for any period of time knows that we love doing occasional, bizarre cooking episodes. We have done prairie oysters before – AKA. Amourettes – but we have never done bison prairie oysters. I put in a lot of effort this time around, and they came out absolutely delicious! The color was a little off-putting, but all you have to do is close your eyes! Even my wife approved”. Credit: Viva Frei via Storyful