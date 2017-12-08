News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Man Demonstrates How to Cook Bison Balls

When family man David Freiheit prepared and cooked bison balls for dinner, AKA. bison prairie oysters, he and his wife were pleasantly surprised by their delicious taste.Speaking to Storyful about the dish, David said: “Anybody who has been watching my YouTube channel for any period of time knows that we love doing occasional, bizarre cooking episodes. We have done prairie oysters before – AKA. Amourettes – but we have never done bison prairie oysters. I put in a lot of effort this time around, and they came out absolutely delicious! The color was a little off-putting, but all you have to do is close your eyes! Even my wife approved”. Credit: Viva Frei via Storyful

Latest

0329_1800_wa_homes
21:36

Residents claim homes being damaged by airport rail link works
0329_1800_wa_futurebancroft
2:22

What is the future for Cameron Bancroft?
0329_1800_wa_speed
1:29

WA Police trialling new speed camera device
0329_1800_wa_bancroft
1:21

Cameron Bancroft speaks openly about ball tampering disgrace
0329_1800_wa_future
1:22

Australian cricket team keeps low profile in South Africa
0329_1800_wa_smith
3:02

Disgraced captain Steve Smith faces media over ball tampering scandal
0329_1800_qld_charles
1:47

Teenager fighting cancer to meet Prince Charles and Camilla
0329_1800_qld_holdup
0:19

Police seek 3 people after Aspley hold-up

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'