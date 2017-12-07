Smoke Blankets Los Angeles as Skirball Wildfire Burns

Smoke billowed from the 150-acre Skirball Fire on Wednesday, December 6, blanketing Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Times reported the fire had destroyed multiple homes and was continuing to grow, fueled by Santa Ana winds.The fire was first reported at 4:52 am, prompting fire officials to order evacuations in several Bel Air neighborhoods.The 405 Freeway was completely shut down, but reopened on Wednesday afternoon. Credit: Instagram/davery90230 via Storyful