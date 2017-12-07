Skirball Fire Closes Portion of Interstate 405, Forces Evacuations

California resident Eric Smith captured dramatic video of the Skirball Fire on Interstate 405 in Los Angeles on December 6. The 150-acre brush fire ignited early Wednesday morning in the Sepulveda Pass, according to reports.The fire prompted mandatory evacuations and closed parts of the 405 Freeway.The fire has engulfed at least one home and threatens multimillion-dollar homes in the Bel-Air neighborhood, according to a report from the LA Times. Credit: Eric Smith via Storyful