Santa Ana Winds Fuel Skirball Fire, Homes Destroyed Near Bel-Air

Multiple homes were destroyed on Wednesday, December 6, after the Skirball Fire ignited along a hillside near Bel-Air, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. By 9:40am, the fire grew to roughly 150 acres, the Los Angeles Times reported.The cause of the fire has not been identified, but the area was under a red flag warning. Santa Ana winds were blowing around 25mph, which fire officials said caused the fire to continue growing, with a warning the blaze could get bigger.These videos were taken along the 405 Freeway and show the fire burning near the Getty Center. Portions of the freeway were shut down as firefighters worked to combat the fire. Credit: YouTube/Eric Matsuura via Storyful