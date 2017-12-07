Palestinians Protest Against President Trump's Recent Statements n Jerusalem

American President Donald Trump’s recent statements recognizing a unified Jerusalem as the capital of Israel caused uproar across Palestinian areas of East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip on December 5.Fatah, Hamas, and other Palestinian political entities have all refuted the claim, which goes against all prior roadmaps for peace laid out by American and international negotiators since the signing of the Oslo Accords in the 1990s.The territorial status of Jerusalem has always been one of the pillars of contention in Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations, most notably because of the Muslim and Jewish holy sites in the city and the large Palestinian population in East Jerusalem. Credit: Twitter/Fatahorg via Storyful