Rapidly Growing Fire Destroys Ranch in North Los Angeles

A rapidly growing fire in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest destroyed 30 homes on December 5, the LA Times said.As this video shows, flames tore through barns and other structures at Middle Ranch in Lake View Terrace as firefighters arrived on site to tame the blaze. The fire burned above Sylmar and Lake View Terrace, tearing through 11,000 acres.Earlier in the day, a horse running away from the fire near Sylmar had to be rescued after falling and getting stuck in a crevice, local station KTVU reported.Southern California has been plagued by brush fires this week, a result of dry weather and the strong Santa Ana winds. In Ventura, the fast-moving Thomas fire in Venture burned over 50,000 acres, while the Rye fire scorched 5,000 acres in Santa Clarita. Credit: Facebook/Jorge Hidalgo via Storyful