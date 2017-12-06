Two Greens MPs Arrested at Adani Mine Protest

Two Greens MPs were arrested during a protest at the Adani Carmichael mine construction site at Belyando, Queensland, on Wednesday, December 6.NSW state MP Jeremy Buckingham told the Sydney Morning Herald that he was proud of the part he played in the protest, which was held with the Indigenous traditional owners of the land on which the mine was being constructed, activist group Frontline Action on Coal said. Fellow MP Dawn Walker, who was also arrested, said in a post to Facebook: “I am proud to have been arrested today in Queensland alongside my colleague Jeremy Buckingham protesting Adani’s crazy coal mine.”The Sydney Morning Herald reported that 17 people had been arrested by about 1:30 pm and charged with trespass and failing to comply with police direction.Earlier in the week, former foreign minister Bob Carr revealed he believed Chinese institutions would not invest in the $22 billion mine, ABC reported. Credit: Facebook/Frontline Action on Coal via Storyful