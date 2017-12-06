Police Dashcam Footage Captures Violent Crash, Teens Fleeing from Scene

Police dashcam footage from Sunday, December 3, caught the moment a car crashed violently into another before two juveniles were seen fleeing from the scene in Wethersfield, Connecticut.The incident took place at around 5 pm near a shopping mall about five miles south of the state capital, Hartford. A police officer was driving out of a parking lot when the crash occurred in front of him, the Hartford Courant reported.Three juveniles were in the car when the vehicles collided. Two are seen running towards the shopping mall in the footage, while another headed in the opposite direction and was not caught on camera. The family of three in the other car were all injured and taken to the hospital.Police were appealing for more information about the teens, who had yet to be identified. Credit: Wethersfield Police Department via Storyful