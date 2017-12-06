Thomas Fire Scorches Over 50,000 Acres in Ventura, California

The wind-fueled Thomas fire grew overnight on Tuesday, December 5, scorching over 50,00 acres as Ventura County declared a state of emergency.More than 27,000 people were evacuated from their homes as the flames spread and at least 150 structures were burned to the ground, the Los Angeles Times reported.Southern California had been plagued by brush fires over the past week, a result of dry weather and the strong Santa Ana winds. A local paper reported that the Creek fire near Sylma burned more than 11,000 acres, while the Rye fire tore through 1,000 acres in Santa Clarita. Credit: Twitter/footgolflover89 via Storyful