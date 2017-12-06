Canberra Man Arrested For Importing 356kg MDMA

Australian Federal Police, the Australian Border Force and Canberra police arrested a 23-year-old Canberra man on December 5, after intercepting 356kg of MDMA at a storage space in Sydney in May.Border Force officers found an airfreight consignment from Germany that was sent to an address in Fyshwick.Police said: “The consignment contained 144 buckets labelled as chlorine, concealing bags of a white crystalline substance.”It is alleged the substance would have produced 1.2 million of MDMA tablets with a street value up to $40.5 million.Officers from the three organisations conducted search warrants at an address in Phillip, ACT, and arrested the man in Lawson, ACT, charging him with importing a commercial quantity of a controlled drug.Officers also seized steroids, about $3000 cash, a small amount of white powder suspected to be an illicit substance and a number of fireworks. Credit: ACT Policing via Storyful