Police Uncover 'Conspiracy' to Import 313kg Ice and Cocaine from Panama to Sydney

Three men were arrested in Sydney on December 5 after New South Wales police and the US Drug Enforcement Agency joined forces to uncover a conspiracy to import hundreds of kilograms of methylamphetamine from Panama.They also planned to import cocaine, police said.According to police, the DEA and NSW police intercepted 313kg of ice on October 26 and on Tuesday, December 5, police pounced on three men involved, charging them with “various” offences. They will face court on December 6. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful