Pipeline Explosion Sparks Fire in Northern Illinois, Coroner Called

A natural gas pipeline explosion caused a fire close to Nachusa, east of Dixon, in northern Illinois on December 5, according to media and police reports.According to WIFR, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said it had been called to the scene, though it could not comment on how many people had died. The report also said the Illinois State Fire Marshal was taking over the investigation.The Lee County Sheriff’s Department closed Route 38 between Nachusa Road and Robbins Road.In a eyewitness video shared by WQAD, people driving past the fire are heard saying that a vehicle was also burning, and that tractor was near the blaze. Credit: Steve Toole via Storyful