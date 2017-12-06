Los Angeles County's Fast-Moving Creek Fire Prompts Evacuations

A fast-moving wildfire ripped through part of Los Angeles County on Tuesday, December 5, prompting evacuations. It was the second wind-fueled wildfire to start burning in two days in Southern California.The Creek Fire burned at least 4,000 acres and shut down a portion of the 210 Freeway, a news report said. Thousands of homes had been evacuated and there were reports of the fire damaging structures.Hours earlier, the Thomas Fire started burning in Ventura County, ripping through 45,500 acres and prompting widespread evacuations.This video was taken by one of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s search-and-rescue teams assisting with evacuations. Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via Storyful