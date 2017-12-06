Thousands Evacuated as Rapidly Spreading Brush Fire Destroys Homes in Ventura, California

Around 27,000 people were ordered to evacuate their homes in Ventura County, California, on December 5, as a rapidly spreading brush fire grew to 31,000 acres and destroyed 150 structures, the Ventura County Fire Department said.Local media reported that one person had died as a result of the blaze, known as the Thomas Fire. The Ventura County Fire Department also said one firefighter had also been injured in the blaze.The Thomas Fire was first reported at around 6:25 pm and was said to be moving at a “rapid rate,” according to the Ventura County Fire Department.Strong winds in the area, recorded at 43 mph with gusts over 60 mph, fueled the fire. Credit: Instagram/boostedbosslady via Storyful