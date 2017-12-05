Timelapse Captures Storm Barrelling Over Sunshine Coast

An intense weather system moved over the Sunshine Coast on December 5, damaging roads and train tracks and causing significant delays for commuters.The Sunshine Coast Daily reported commuters experienced long delays on trains running between Caboolture and Landsborough after a tree fell on the tracks.Ominous clouds could be seen from across the region with reports of pea-sized hail and heavy rain falling over the coastal suburbs.This timelapse shows dark clouds barrelling over Birtinya, Queensland. Credit: Instagram/3__plusme via Storyful