NSW Police Discover 14 Hydroponic Cannabis Crops in Sydney

Two people were arrested and 14 properties investigated in relation to cannabis cultivation in Sydney, New South Wales, on Tuesday, December 5.NSW Police said they had uncovered “a network operating up to 14 ‘grow houses’ in rental properties in densely populated residential areas across Sydney’s north-west and south-west.” They discovered hydroponic set-ups at homes in Beecroft, Carlingford, Dundas Valley, Eastwood, Ermington, Greystanes, North Epping, Parramatta, and Rydalmere.A 24-year-old and a 26-year-old were arrested at homes in Bankstown and Dulwich Hill.According to The Daily Telegraph, one of the clandestine set-ups was located at a home opposite a school in Eastwood. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful