Protesters Demonstrate in Honduras As Election Unrest Escalates

Protesters in Honduras took to the streets on Sunday, December 3 to demonstrate against allegations of voter fraud in the November 26 presidential election.The vote prompted unrest as ballot reviews showed irregularities. Opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla and his supporters have accused current president Juan Orlando Hernandez’s government of manipulating the results, according to CNN.A 10-day nightly curfew has been in effect since as the protests turned violent, especially in capital Tegucigalpa. Eleven deaths were reported by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.This video shows protesters chanting and blaring horns at a demonstration in San Pedro Sula, located north of the country. Credit: Facebook/Carmen Haydeé Flores via Storyful