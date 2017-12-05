Baby Hippo Fiona Says 'Hello' Before Maybe Saying Goodbye for the Season

The Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo, Fiona, swam around Hippo Cave on Monday, December 4, to say hello to visitors before she and her family go indoors for the season.According to the zoo, the hippos can only be outdoors in the exhibit when it is above 50 degrees. This post said the exhibit may be open for only a few more days before lower temperatures send the animals to warmer climates inside a building. Credit: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens via Storyful