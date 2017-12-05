What China’s nuclear history can teach us about North Korea

Imagine the following scenario: A “rogue” nation successfully tests a nuclear device, a divisive presidential administration weighs a military response in the U.S., and as the threat of war looms, aggressive rhetoric spews from unpredictable leaders on both sides.

To a casual observer, this may seem like a summary of the current tensions between North Korea and the U.S. — and it is. However, it’s also an eerily accurate description of events in 1964, when the People’s Republic of China conducted its first successful test of a nuclear bomb under Mao Zedong.

Watch as Stephanie Sy breaks down the parallels in search of lessons to be learned from political history.