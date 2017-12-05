Protesters Block Streets, Utah Capitol During Trump Visit

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through Salt Lake City and protested before the Utah Capitol on Monday, December 4, during and following a visit from President Donald Trump. Trump announced he would be shrinking two of Utah’s national monuments.Trump plans to shrink the Bears Ears by 1.1 million acres and Grand Staircase-Escalante by 800,000 acres, according to reports.After the protesters marched down the streets of Salt Lake city, reportedly blocking traffic and causing delays, they headed back to the Capitol, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. This video was taken from the Capitol lawn. Credit: Instagram/buhhhlake via Storyful