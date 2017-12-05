News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Woman sounds off on why she hasn't responded to friend's text message

It has struck a chord with others who feel shackled by technology.

Latest

Photographer who lost leg to shark has another close encounter
0:27

Photographer who lost leg to shark in new encounter
Blind man forced to stand on crowded train
0:46

Blind man forced to stand on crowded train
0329_1130_nat_spypoison
0:38

Breakthrough in spy poisoning investigation
0329_1130_nat_ute
0:16

Shots fired into ute
0329_1130_nat_defence
1:53

Defence acknowledges civilian casualties
0329_0500_nat_fire
1:24

Police investigating house fire in connection to murder
0329_0500_nat_womanbody
0:58

Woman found dead in suspicious circumstances
Canadian teenager set for life with big win off first-ever scratchie
0:42

Canadian teenager set for life with big win off first-ever scratchie

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'